Rapper Lil Wayne praises Donald Trump following pre-election meeting

Rapper Lil Wayne has shared praise for Donald Trump after meeting with the president to discuss his plan to help black Americans.

Lil Wayne praised Mr Trump for his work on criminal justice reform and said his “platinum plan” will “give the community real ownership”.

Alongside a picture of the pair smiling and giving a thumbs up, the hip-hop star said: “He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.”

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

Mr Trump unveiled the “platinum plan” in September and said it was designed to provide an economic boost to the black community.

Proposals include making Juneteenth – a day which commemorates the end of slavery in the US – a federal holiday.

In 2016, Mr Trump won only 8% of the black vote, compared to Hillary Clinton’s 88%, according to a poll by Edison Research for the National Election Pool.

Lil Wayne is not the only famous rapper prepared to work with the president on his plan.

Ice Cube defended his role in advising Mr Trump with the proposals, saying “black progress is a bipartisan issue”.

Famously, Kanye West has also been a supporter of the president, though he has since launched his own presidential bid.

Mr Trump has found celebrity support hard to come by. His famous supporters include Cheers actress Kirstie Alley and musician Kid Rock.

Oscar-winning actor Jon Voight, 81, is also a fervent supporter, as is fellow Hollywood star James Woods.