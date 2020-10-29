Khloe Kardashian details ‘really bad’ experience following coronavirus diagnosis

Khloe Kardashian details ‘really bad’ experience following coronavirus diagnosis
Khloe Kardashian has revealed she was diagnosed with coronavirus earlier this year (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Thu, 29 Oct, 2020 - 04:42
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Khloe Kardashian has revealed she was diagnosed with coronavirus earlier this year.

The reality TV star, 36, said she had a “really bad” spell with the illness, with symptoms including vomiting, shaking and a severe headache.

She announced the diagnosis in a teaser for Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

“Just found out that I do have corona,” Kardashian said in a hoarse voice. “I have been in my room. It’s gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days.”

The mother-of-one said she suffered from hot and cold flushes as well as a painful cough.

She said: “I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache. I wouldn’t say it was a migraine. The coughing, my chest would burn when I would cough.”

The teaser opened with the star’s older sister, Kim Kardashian West, anxiously awaiting the results of her younger sibling’s coronavirus test results.

Kardashian West said: “I mean, my gut tells me she does just because she’s so sick. And that really scares me for her, because I can tell that she’s now getting scared and that she’s really nervous about it.”

Family matriarch Kris Jenner, 64, detailed her attempts to find a doctor for her daughter.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians will end next year after 20 seasons.

More in this section

Sexual Misconduct Ron Jeremy Adult film star Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to new rape charges
Hard Rock Calling 2012 - London Bruce Springsteen shares poem condemning Donald Trump’s presidency
Euphoria star: I thought my career could be over when I came out Euphoria star: I thought my career could be over when I came out
kardashianpa-sourceplace: uk

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices