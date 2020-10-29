Adult film star Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to new rape charges

Adult film star Ron Jeremy has pleaded not guilty to seven new counts of sexual assault, prosecutors in Los Angeles said.

The latest charges include allegations of rape and sexual battery involving six women in incidents dating back to 1996.

Jeremy, 67, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

The new allegations mean Jeremy is accused of attacking a total of 23 victims, including a 15-year-old girl. He has also denied those charges.

The new allegations include incidents over a 17-year period. One woman says she was 19 when Jeremy raped her during a photoshoot in the San Fernando Valley.

Another woman alleges she was 26 when Jeremy raped her at a nightclub in October 2000.

Prosecutors also said they declined 14 cases because they were outside the statute of limitations.

If convicted as charged, Jeremy faces a possible maximum sentence of more than 330 years to life in state prison, prosecutors said.

Jeremy, nicknamed The Hedgehog, is one of the most high-profile figures in the porn industry and has appeared in more than 2,000 films since beginning his career in the 1970s.

He is scheduled to appear in court on December 14.