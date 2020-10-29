Bruce Springsteen shares poem condemning Donald Trump’s presidency

Bruce Springsteen shares poem condemning Donald Trump’s presidency
Bruce Springsteen has urged Americans to vote Donald Trump out of the White House, sharing a passionate denunciation of the president (Lewis Whyld/PA)
Thu, 29 Oct, 2020 - 03:16
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Bruce Springsteen shared a passionate denunciation of Donald Trump as he urged Americans to vote him out of the White House.

The revered rock star, 71, read a poem from Elaine Griffin Baker, condemning Mr Trump’s running of the country.

His White House has “no art,” Springsteen said, “no literature, no poetry, no music”.

He lamented an alleged lack of humanity from Mr Trump, saying there was an absence of warmth when compared to previous administrations.

Springsteen said: “There are no images of the First Family enjoying themselves together in a moment of relaxation.

“No Obamas on the beach in Hawaii moments, or Bushes fishing in Kennebunkport. No Reagans on horseback, no Kennedys playing touch football on the Cape.

“Where’d that country go?”

We are rudderless and joyless. We have lost the cultural aspects of society that make America great

Bruce Springsteen

New Jersey-born Springsteen, whose lyrics have been praised for chronicling a working class American experience, has previously threatened to leave the US should Mr Trump win a second term.

Reading from Baker’s poem on his From My Home To Yours radio show on SiriusXM, he said: “We used to have a president that calmed and soothed the nation instead of dividing it, and a First Lady who planted a garden instead of ripping one out.

“We are rudderless and joyless. We have lost the cultural aspects of society that make America great.

“We have lost our mojo, our fun, our happiness, our cheering on of others.”

Springsteen, who is on his way to a 12th UK number one album with his latest record Letter To You, is one of many celebrities backing Joe Biden ahead of the November 3 election.

Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lawrence and Dave Grohl have all shared their support for the former vice president.

Mr Trump’s celebrity fanbase includes musician Kid Rock and Cheers actress Kirstie Alley.

More in this section

Sexual Misconduct Ron Jeremy Adult film star Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to new rape charges
Euphoria star: I thought my career could be over when I came out Euphoria star: I thought my career could be over when I came out
Stardust depiction of David Bowie ‘not an impersonation’, says director Stardust depiction of David Bowie ‘not an impersonation’, says director
springsteenpa-sourceplace: uk

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices