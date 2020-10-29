Bruce Springsteen shares poem condemning Donald Trump’s presidency

Bruce Springsteen shared a passionate denunciation of Donald Trump as he urged Americans to vote him out of the White House.

The revered rock star, 71, read a poem from Elaine Griffin Baker, condemning Mr Trump’s running of the country.

His White House has “no art,” Springsteen said, “no literature, no poetry, no music”.

We are lost. We've lost so much in so short a time.

On November 3rd, vote them out.



— Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) October 28, 2020

He lamented an alleged lack of humanity from Mr Trump, saying there was an absence of warmth when compared to previous administrations.

Springsteen said: “There are no images of the First Family enjoying themselves together in a moment of relaxation.

“No Obamas on the beach in Hawaii moments, or Bushes fishing in Kennebunkport. No Reagans on horseback, no Kennedys playing touch football on the Cape.

“Where’d that country go?”

We are rudderless and joyless. We have lost the cultural aspects of society that make America great Bruce Springsteen

New Jersey-born Springsteen, whose lyrics have been praised for chronicling a working class American experience, has previously threatened to leave the US should Mr Trump win a second term.

Reading from Baker’s poem on his From My Home To Yours radio show on SiriusXM, he said: “We used to have a president that calmed and soothed the nation instead of dividing it, and a First Lady who planted a garden instead of ripping one out.

“We are rudderless and joyless. We have lost the cultural aspects of society that make America great.

“We have lost our mojo, our fun, our happiness, our cheering on of others.”

Springsteen, who is on his way to a 12th UK number one album with his latest record Letter To You, is one of many celebrities backing Joe Biden ahead of the November 3 election.

Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lawrence and Dave Grohl have all shared their support for the former vice president.

Mr Trump’s celebrity fanbase includes musician Kid Rock and Cheers actress Kirstie Alley.