Jennifer Lawrence clarifies political stance after switching sides

Jennifer Lawrence clarifies political stance after switching sides
Jennifer Lawrence has said she is ‘proud’ to be a Democrat after previously revealing she voted for Republicans (Ian West/PA)
Tue, 27 Oct, 2020 - 20:35
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Jennifer Lawrence has said she is “proud” to be a Democrat after revealing she had previously voted Republican.

The Oscar-winning actress told a podcast she “grew up Republican” and for her first time voting supported John McCain over Barack Obama in the 2008 US presidential election.

“I was a little Republican,” the 30-year-old said.

However, Lawrence has now sought to clarify her political beliefs, saying she has switched sides.

She said: “I would like to clarify my voting record, which is the subject of many circulating headlines.

“I grew up in a republican family and voted for John McCain in 2008, but through Obama’s presidency, and growing up to realise I was voting against my own rights, I am proud to say I am a Democrat.”

During her appearance on Dear Media’s Absolutely Not podcast, Lawrence, a  best actress winner for Silver Linings Playbook, said Donald Trump’s election “changed everything”.

She said: “This is an impeached president who’s broken many laws and refused to condemn white supremacy and it feels there’s been a line drawn in the sand.”

Earlier this month, Lawrence endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in November’s election.

She said: “Voting is the foundation of our democracy and our freedom. And I would consider this upcoming election the most consequential of our lifetime.

“Donald Trump has and will continue to put himself before the safety and well-being of America. He does not represent my values as an American, and most importantly as a human being.”

More in this section

The MET Gala 2019 - New York Netflix announces casting for young Colin Kaepernick in drama series
The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala - New York Sofia Coppola: Women in my films are parts of me at different stages of my life
The Midnight Sky George Clooney plays lonely scientist in The Midnight Sky trailer
lawrencepa-sourceplace: uk

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices