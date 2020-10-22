Bette Midler offers fans a glimpse of Hocus Pocus reunion

Bette Midler has offered fans another look at the upcoming Hocus Pocus reunion.

The singer, whose hits include The Rose and Wind Beneath My Wings, is reuniting with co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy this Halloween.

Their 1993 Disney cult classic followed a trio of villainous witches, the Sanderson Sisters, as they terrorised the town of Salem, Massachusetts, across the holiday season.

Winnie is 100% that witch! And I am 100% ready to bring her back! Shot from 65+ locations worldwide (thx quarantine), come fly with me, the #HocusPocus gang & special guests for a 1 NIGHT ONLY virtual affair 10/30, 8p ET. support @NYRP https://t.co/kKy30VB5pm #NYRPHulaween pic.twitter.com/Hcnv7stc9H — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) October 22, 2020

Midler, who played the sinister Winifred “Winnie” Sanderson, shared a photo of herself in character against a blue screen.

She told her two million followers: “Winnie is 100% that witch! And I am 100% ready to bring her back!

“Shot from 65+ locations worldwide (thx quarantine), come fly with me, the #HocusPocus gang & special guests for a 1 NIGHT ONLY virtual affair 10/30, 8p ET.”

Parker is also seen to the side of the blue screen in character as sister Sarah.

The reunion special will be broadcast on Friday October 30 online to raise money for Midler’s charity, the New York Restoration Project, which transforms green spaces in deprived communities.

It is also due to feature members of the original cast and famous faces including Meryl Streep, Glenn Close, Jennifer Hudson and Billy Crystal.

Tickets for In Search Of The Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover are available at nyrpshop.org.