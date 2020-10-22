Ed Sheeran is auctioning off his childhood Lego collection

Ed Sheeran has donated some of his personal items to be sold at a huge charity auction, including a collection of his childhood Lego bricks.

The popstar, 29, has also provided handwritten lyrics to his hit single Perfect, a ticket to his first gig and a handmade You Need Me EP from 2009 to be sold online.

The auction aims to help two charities in Suffolk where he grew up.

A collection of the star’s childhood legos (Steven Coates/Ed Sheeran: Made In Suffolk Legacy Auction/PA)

His first ever gig was at the Royal British Legion in Framlingham, Suffolk, and entry cost £3.

Celebrities including David Beckham, Kylie Minogue and Usain Bolt have also donated items and unique experiences to the auction which has 220 lots and was organised with the help of Sheeran’s parents John and Imogen.

His parents wanted to create a lasting legacy from the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk exhibition in Ipswich, which tells the story of his rise to global stardom.

The idea of a Legacy Auction to support children and young adults across Sheeran’s home county was created after his parents met Gina Long MBE, founder of the children’s charity GeeWizz.

Proceeds from the auction will help GeeWizz to redevelop a playground for children with special educational needs and disabilities.

A signed copy of Sheeran’s You Need Me EP (Steven Coates/Ed Sheeran: Made In Suffolk Legacy Auction/PA)

Funds will also benefit the Zest charity, part of St Elizabeth Hospice in Ipswich, which helps teenagers and young adults with progressive and incurable illnesses to live their lives to the full, supported by specialist nurses and an outreach programme.

Sheeran’s father said: “We are so pleased that the auction will create important, lasting legacies.

“Proceeds will help to improve the quality of care and wellbeing for children and young adults across the county of Suffolk and beyond.

“Imogen and I send our thanks to everyone who has organised, supported and donated to the auction.

“We cannot think of a better legacy for the exhibition to leave.”

Mrs Long said: “The incredible generosity of Ed, the Sheeran family, our sponsors and auction lot donors around the world is truly overwhelming, especially during these challenging times.”

Ed Sheeran’s signature edition Martin guitar (Steven Coates/Ed Sheeran: Made In Suffolk Legacy Auction/PA)

Among the 220 auction lots are guitars from John Mayer, Snow Patrol and Cockney Rebel frontman Steve Harley. There is also a Rolling Stones gold disc and signed Pink Floyd memorabilia from Nick Mason.

Popstar Anne-Marie has donated handwritten, illustrated lyrics to her hit song 2002 and Brian Eno donated a one-off, signed photographic print, captured at Benacre Beach in Suffolk while out walking during lockdown.

Other lots include a limited-edition, signed Damien Hirst print from his Kaleidoscope series, signed books from Anthony Horowitz and David Walliams, and a film cell from Love Actually donated and signed by Richard Curtis and Emma Freud. The cell comes with a framed, annotated page from the original script.

The auction is open to online bidders from Thursday October 22 until November 8.

See www.edsheeranmadeinsuffolklegacyauction.com