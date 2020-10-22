Masked Adele hard at work on Saturday Night Live preparation

A masked Adele has been pictured hard at work preparing for her hosting slot on Saturday Night Live.

The chart-topping singer will appear on this week’s episode of the long-running comedy sketch show alongside musical guest H.E.R.

Adele’s hosting slot sparked speculation she was ready to release new music.

A picture shared on SNL’s Twitter account shows the Londoner wearing a black mask and double denim while reading papers with a pencil in hand.

It has been five years since the release of Adele’s most recent album, the Grammy-winning 25.

Announcing her SNL appearance on Sunday, the 32-year-old said she is “so excited” and “absolutely terrified”.

A 2008 appearance on SNL helped boost her career in the US. She described her hosting debut, 12 years after first appearing as a musical guest, as a “full circle” moment.

A new album from the singer would be among the most highly anticipated musical releases of 2020.

In February, she told guests at a wedding to expect a new record in September, though in June the singer called for fans to be patient.

Adele split from husband Simon Konecki last year.

She has also made headlines for her weight loss, sharing pictures on social media of her slimmer figure.