Long-awaited Ghostbusters sequel delayed

The long-awaited Ghostbusters sequel has been delayed by three months, studio Sony said.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife will now arrive on June 11 2021 – the same weekend the original film opened in 1984.

The sequel had been due to arrive in July of this year before the pandemic forced Hollywood studios to juggle their release calendars.

It was initially pushed to March next year before the latest delay.

The supernatural comedy is directed by Jason Reitman, the son of the original film’s director Ivan Reitman, and follows a single mother and her two children after they arrive in a new town and discover their connection to the first ghostbusters.

It features new cast members including Ant-Man star Paul Rudd, Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard, The Leftovers star Carrie Coon and Designated Survivor actress Mckenna Grace.

Afterlife will see guest cameos from Bill Murray, Dan Akroyd, Ernie Hudson and Sigourney Weaver.

Sony also announced its sequel to 2016 horror Don’t Breathe is set to premiere in August next year.

The pandemic has upended Hollywood’s release schedule and plunged theatre chains into crisis.

Blockbusters including James Bond flick No Time To Die and Marvel superhero movie Black Widow have vacated their 2020 slots, leaving beleaguered cinemas with a dearth of new films.