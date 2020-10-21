Beyonce backs #EndSARS movement amid protests in Nigeria

Wed, 21 Oct, 2020 - 07:28
Beyonce has broken her silence on the #EndSARS protests in Nigeria.

The movement calls for an end to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a controversial unit of the Nigerian police force, which human rights groups have blamed for widespread abuses, including torture and killings.

A statement from Beyonce on the Twitter feed of her charitable foundation BeyGood, said: “I am heartbroken to see the senseless brutality taking place in Nigeria. There has be to be an end to SARS.

“We have been working on partnerships with youth organisations to support those protesting for change. We are collaborating with coalitions to provide emergency healthcare, food, and shelter.

“To our Nigerian sisters and brothers, we stand with you.

“Please visit beyonce.com for a list of organisations to show your support.”

The protests began two weeks ago after a video circulated showing a man being beaten, apparently by police officers from the squad.

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage, who worked with Beyonce on her visual album Black Is King, had called on the star and her team to use their voices and platforms to raise awareness about the situation in the country.

