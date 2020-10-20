50 Cent endorses Trump, saying ‘I don’t care he doesn’t like black people’

50 Cent endorses Trump, saying ‘I don’t care he doesn’t like black people’
Rapper 50 Cent is backing Donald Trump in the US presidential election (David Jones/PA)
Tue, 20 Oct, 2020 - 09:35
Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

50 Cent has endorsed Donald Trump in the 2020 US presidential election and said “I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people.”

The rapper expressed anger over proposed tax increases for top earners under the president’s Democratic challenger, Joe Biden.

He made the claim on Instagram alongside a screenshot from television about tax rates by state under the Biden tax plan.

Joe Biden (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

The graphic suggests that high earners in New York City will be taxed 62% of their wages.

However, it has been widely reported that the graphic is misleading and does not include deductions, credits, offsets, loopholes and lower tax rates on other sources of income.

50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson, wrote: “WHAT THE F***! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT.

“F*** NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway.

“I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f****** mind.”

The rapper filed for bankruptcy in 2015 but was discharged in 2017 after paying off 22 million dollars of debt.

More in this section

Clueless at 25: Costume designer explains history of Cher’s most famous outfit Clueless at 25: Costume designer explains history of Cher’s most famous outfit
The 88th Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Director Asif Kapadia to receive top documentary award
The Mandalorian cradles Baby Yoda in latest footage from Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian cradles Baby Yoda in latest footage from Star Wars spin-off
centpa-sourceplace: uk

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices