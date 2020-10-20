Taraji P Henson confirms split from fiance Kelvin Hayden

Taraji P Henson confirms split from fiance Kelvin Hayden
Hollywood actress Taraji P Henson has announced she has split from fiance Kelvin Hayden (Ian West/PA)
Tue, 20 Oct, 2020 - 00:34
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Hollywood actress Taraji P Henson has announced she has split from fiance Kelvin Hayden.

The Oscar-nominated star of The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button had been set to tie the knot in June before the pandemic forced her to postpone the ceremony.

Taraji P Henson has confirmed she has split from partner Kelvin Hayden (PA)

However, the 50-year-old has now said the engagement is off.

During an appearance on The Breakfast Club radio show, Henson said: “I just turned 50 and I mean, I hadn’t said it yet, but it didn’t work out.

“I tried. I was, like ‘therapy, let’s do the therapy thing,’ but if you’re both not on the same page with that then you feel like you’re taking it on yourself.

“And that’s not a fair position for anybody to play in a relationship.”

Henson, whose other film roles include Hidden Figures and What Men Want, got engaged to former NFL player Hayden in 2018.

Speaking on the show, she said: “It hurts when relationships don’t last. I love to see black love and I want to see more of it. I want to see our relationships last and make it.”

