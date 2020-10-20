Zendaya shares surprising Euphoria news

Zendaya has surprised fans by announcing two special episodes of Euphoria are on the way.

The actress – who last month won an Emmy for her portrayal of Rue in HBO’s dark drama series – said the first special will arrive in December.

“We really missed them,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a picture showing Rue’s reflection in an eyeball.

Zendaya tagged Euphoria co-star Hunter Schafer in the post, appearing to confirm she would be reprising her role as Jules.

The first episode, titled Trouble Don’t Last Always and set to air in the US on December 6, takes place after the finale of season one and follows drug addict Rue as she celebrates Christmas.

HBO has yet to announce a premiere date for the second special episode and there is no news about when they will arrive in the UK. Both were produced under Covid-19 guidelines.

Zendaya, 24, had previously discussed the possibility of a “bridge episode” between seasons one and two of Euphoria.

During an August appearance on Jimmy Kimmel’s chat show, she said: “We’re trying to figure out how to eventually be able to create a season two that we’re all really proud of and get all the best out of it that we want but also still being very safe.

“So, we might end up doing a little bridge episode. I don’t really know how to describe it, but an episode that we can do with a limited amount of people in a safer environment that can, I don’t know, give people something.”

Hollywood star Zendaya won the best lead actress in a drama Emmy in September, beating a stellar field that included Jennifer Aniston, Olivia Colman and Jodie Comer.