Pretty Woman boots and Top Gun bomber jacket up for auction

Tom Cruise’s Top Gun bomber jacket and Julia Roberts’ Pretty Woman boots are going under the hammer.

More than 900 items of movie and TV memorabilia are up for grabs during an auction in December.

Highlights include the lightsaber wielded by Ewan McGregor in Star Wars: Revenge Of The Sith, which could fetch £120,000.

Prop Store chief executive Stephen Lane holds Obi-Wan Kenobi’s (Ewan McGregor) lightsaber (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Bond’s MI6 training suit, worn by Daniel Craig in Skyfall, has a £20,000 estimate.

The boots worn by screen star Roberts in Pretty Woman could fetch £15,000 and Cruise’s bomber jacket from Top Gun has a £16,000 estimate.

Michael J. Fox’s jacket from Back To The Future Part II could fetch £15,000.

Vivian Ward’s (Julia Roberts) boots from the 1990 film Pretty Woman (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Items together worth more than £4.4 million will be auctioned by Prop Store in December.

Other highlights include Johnny Depp’s pirate hat from Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, and the special effects mechanical alien head from 1979 film Alien.

Fans can also get their hands on Tom Hanks’ cast-autographed helmet from Saving Private Ryan, Russell Crowe’s stunt arena shield from Gladiator and Robin Williams’ costume from Hook.

Captain Miller’s (Tom Hanks) cast-autographed helmet from Saving Private Ryan (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Jack Nicholson’s fedora from his Joker role in Batman, David Bowie’s crystal ball from Labyrinth, Brad Pitt’s red leather jacket from Fight Club and Madonna’s hat from Evita are also in the sale.

Prop Store chief executive Stephen Lane said the items are “a fantastic collection of over 900 artefacts for movie fans to get excited about”.

Prop Store’s Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction takes place over two days on December 1 and 2.