Halsey showcases striking new look in TikTok video
Mon, 19 Oct, 2020 - 21:32
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Pop star Halsey has showcased her striking new look in a viral TikTok video.

The chart-topping singer has shaved her head and is now sporting a buzzcut.

Halsey unveiled the new look on TikTok.

The 26-year-old first appeared wearing what appeared to be a long, brown wig, before cutting to her newly shaved.

“I did it,” she captioned the post.

Explaining why she opted for a shorter haircut, the Without Me singer said: “I was growing it out for so long and I told myself I wouldn’t shave it till I saw what it was like healthy and long and then I saw it healthy and long and said ‘mm this is nice but I miss bald.’ and then so I did it!”

Halsey is often pictured with different hairstyles and previously wore a buzzcut from 2015 to 2017.

