Timothee Chalamet opens up on Lily-Rose Depp yacht pictures
Timothee Chalamet has admitted he was ’embarrassed’ after pictures of him kissing his then-girlfriend Lily-Rose Depp on a yacht emerged last year (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Fri, 16 Oct, 2020 - 01:50
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Timothee Chalamet has admitted he was “embarrassed” after pictures of him kissing his then-girlfriend Lily-Rose Depp on a yacht emerged last year.

The Hollywood actor, 24, was snapped relaxing with 21-year-old Depp, his The King co-star, in September 2019.

The pictures went viral. Speaking to GQ, Chalamet said the images left him red-faced.

Lily-Rose Depp (left) and Timothee Chalamet, who were pictured kissing on a yacht last year (Ian West/PA)

“I went to bed that night thinking that was one of the best days of my life,” Chalamet said.

“I was on this boat all day with someone I really loved, and closing my eyes, I was like, indisputably, ‘That was great.’ And then waking up to all these pictures, and feeling embarrassed, and looking like a real nob? All pale?”

The Call Me By Your Name actor also dismissed suggestions the incident was a set-up.

He said: “And then people are like: This is a PR stunt. A PR stunt?! Do you think I’d want to look like that in front of all of you?!”

Chalamet is one of Hollywood’s most sought-after young stars. He has starring roles in keenly awaited sci-fi epic Dune, set for release next year, and in Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch.

Chalamet is also set to take the lead in a forthcoming Bob Dylan biopic.

