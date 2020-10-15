Demi Lovato shares music video for anti-Trump song Commander In Chief

Demi Lovato has shared the music video for her anti-Donald Trump single Commander In Chief.

The pop singer released the track this week and took aim at the president’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the social justice protests that swept the US over the summer.

Lovato performed the song live for the first time at the Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Seated at a piano, Lovato belted out the ballad while the word “Vote” appeared behind her.

The accompanying music video arrived shortly afterwards and featured a diverse cast of performers singing along to the track. A tearful Lovato also made an appearance.

Earlier, she had hit back at critics who warned her to stick to music and stay out of politics.

Writing on Instagram, Lovato said she has a right to political views and she does not care “if this ruins my career”.

She added: “Music is art, art is expression meant to create conversation. We are heading into the most important election of our lives.

“This song isn’t about division. This is about finding answers from our sitting president. So please, debate, and talk about voting. That’s what this is all about.”