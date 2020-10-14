Leonardo DiCaprio among star-studded cast for Netflix’s Don’t Look Up

Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothee Chalamet and Meryl Streep are among the A-listers who have joined the star-studded cast of Netflix’s Don’t Look Up, which will also feature Jennifer Lawrence (Isabel Infantes/Ian West/PA)
Wed, 14 Oct, 2020 - 23:30
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothee Chalamet and Meryl Streep are among the A-listers who have joined the star-studded cast of Netflix’s Don’t Look Up.

Jennifer Lawrence will appear in the comedy, alongside Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel and Matthew Perry.

Cate Blanchett and Rob Morgan are also part of the cast.

The film, directed by Adam McKay, boasts one of the most glittering ensemble casts in recent Hollywood history.

McKay, whose films include Step Brothers, Vice and The Big Short, tweeted: “Can’t wait to work with all of these talented actors.”

Don’t Look Up tells the story of two low-level astronomers who go on a media tour to warn mankind of an approaching asteroid that will destroy planet Earth.

The film is reportedly expected to begin filming later this year.

Hollywood actor DiCaprio will next star in Killers Of The Flower Moon, which will be directed by his frequent collaborator Martin Scorsese.

