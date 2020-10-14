Dominic West scandal highlights our obsession with celebrity relationships

Amid the Budget 2021 discussions on social media yesterday, only one other subject seemed to be as hotly debated and dissected: the marriage of Dominic West and Catherine FitzGerald.

Dominic West (50) was photographed with actress Lily James (31) in Rome where they rode a scooter together and appeared to kiss while dining at a restaurant. Speculation followed and heightened following a bizarre photo call he took part in with his wife of 10 years, Catherine (49), yesterday.

The couple spoke to the press outside their UK home and handed out a piece of paper stating: “Our marriage is strong and we’re still very much together”. They kissed before returning indoors.

Social media went wild. Author Marian Keyes described the photoshoot as a “'Disgraced Tory MP in 1980' photo op” while rumours online ranged from an open marriage to talk of a publicity stunt.

Another celebrity couple caught kissing in Rome in recent years was singer Taylor Swift and actor Tom Hiddleston. Their three-month relationship followed swiftly on the heels of Taylor’s breakup with Calvin Harris and took place a year before the release of her much-anticipated album Reputation, sparking rumours that their fling was merely a tool to keep Taylor and her upcoming album in the public eye and, more importantly, in the news. Meanwhile, Taylor's ex, Calvin, is reported to have said she was dating Tom, who was one of those tipped to be cast as James Bond, because she wanted to be a Bond girl.

Tom spoke to The Hollywood Reporter at the time and said: “the truth is that Taylor Swift and I are together and we're very happy. Thanks for asking. That's the truth. It's not a publicity stunt.”

Whether either of these affairs are truly publicity stunts is unclear, however the very existence of such stunts highlights the public’s obsession with celebrity gossip and more so with celebrity relationships.

So why are we so obsessed with them?

When the world learned Jay-Z had cheated on Beyoncé (Beyoncé!) it was because Queen Bey had channeled her rage into her art and in 2016 released Lemonade, her acclaimed concept album that relates her emotional journey after her husband's infidelity. When celebrities make their private lives public and are lauded for doing so, it’s only natural that the public begins to feel almost an ownership over their intimate thoughts and secret affairs.

It’s obvious too that familiarity breeds intrigue when it comes to the rich and famous. We know Dominic West from our TV screens, having started in shows like The Wire, The Affair or the 2018 BBC miniseries Les Misérables. Over the past few months as we stay at home and catch up on box sets, it’s very likely we’ve seen more of Dominic than we have of our close family and friends. Whether he’s masquerading as Jimmy McNulty, Jean Valjean or Noah Solloway, we invited Dominic into our private homes and now many of us feel like his private life is our business.

His wife, Catherine, is Irish and grew up in Co Tipperary where she still visits to manage her family home, Glin Castle. Ireland is a small place so many people feel like they know her and Dominic, even if they’ve never met. Maybe your cousin’s aunty grew up down the road from them, or your best friend from school stayed at Glin after it became a hotel and met the couple. Either way, their relationship feels more real, more local, than those of other celebrities.

In the same way you’d gasp at hearing a neighbour’s husband was spotted in the arms of another woman in Roscommon, so too do you gasp when hearing Dominic was seen canoodling with Lily James in Rome.

There’s a scientific explanation for our feelings and reactions. Last year, psychologist Dr Meg Arroll told RTÉ our access to celebrities’ lives is at a never-before-seen level thanks to social media and the news industry.

We’ve all seen inside Catherine and Dominic’s castle thanks to interviews they’ve conducted there, tours they’ve given and the fact that they’ve opened their home up to guests.

"Hollywood stars’ private lives used to be kept secret, adding to their allure. But now we are in their homes, watching their relationships play out and feeling very much part of their worlds," Dr Arroll says.

Adding the sheer drama of the older married man being seen with a beautiful actress 20 years his junior while his gorgeous and successful wife remains at home with their four children, it’s no surprise that we were all caught up in the scandal yesterday.