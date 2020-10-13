Dominic West and Catherine FitzGerald say 'marriage is strong' despite Lily James pictures

Dominic West (50) was photographed with actress Lily James (31) in Rome where they rode a scooter together and appeared to kiss while dining at a restaurant.
Dominic West and Catherine FitzGerald say 'marriage is strong' despite Lily James pictures

Catherine FitzGerald and Dominic West at Glin Castle. Picture: Larry Cummins

Tue, 13 Oct, 2020 - 14:15
Denise O’Donoghue

Dominic West has insisted his marriage to Catherine FitzGerald from Co Limerick is strong following the emergence of pictures that appear to show the actor kissing Lily James in Italy.

The couple spoke to the press outside their UK home today and handed out a piece of paper stating: “Our marriage is strong and we’re still very much together”.

They kissed before returning indoors.

Dominic West and Catherine FitzGerald in Glin Castle, Co Limerick. Picture: Larry Cummins
Dominic West and Catherine FitzGerald in Glin Castle, Co Limerick. Picture: Larry Cummins

Dominic (50) was photographed with actress Lily James (31) in Rome where they rode a scooter together and appeared to kiss while dining at a restaurant.

Lily is reported to have split recently from her long-term boyfriend, Doctor Who star Matt Smith.

She and Dominic worked together on BBC One's adaptation of The Pursuit of Love over the summer.

Read More

Dominic West has embarrassed his family enough - let's not put fuel on the fire

Lily James met Dominic West when they worked together on BBC One's adaptation of The Pursuit of Love. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Lily James met Dominic West when they worked together on BBC One's adaptation of The Pursuit of Love. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Catherine and Dominic first met in Dublin as students at Trinity College in the 1990s, where the actor was studying English literature and living in Mountjoy Square.

They dated for three years and rekindled their relationship in 2002. Their wedding was held in 2010 in Ireland.

Dominic married landscape designer Catherine at her family home Glin Castle and the couple has four children.

Dominic West and Catherine Fitzgerald pictured after their wedding at Glin Church, Co. Limerick in 2010. Picture: Don Moloney/Press 22
Dominic West and Catherine Fitzgerald pictured after their wedding at Glin Church, Co. Limerick in 2010. Picture: Don Moloney/Press 22

The castle — 20,000 square feet standing on 380 acres of land overlooking the River Shannon — has been in her family for 700 years.

Catherine (49) is the daughter of the last Knight of Glin, Desmond FitzGerald; when he passed away in 2011, the title died with him as he had no male children.

Read More

Hollywood Royalty: Inside Glin Castle with Dominic West and Catherine FitzGerald

More in this section

Colette UK Premiere - 62nd BFI London Film Festival Dominic West has embarrassed his family enough - let's not put fuel on the fire
India Bollywood Lawsuit Top Bollywood players file lawsuit against ‘irresponsible’ Indian news channels
Graham Norton show Nicole Kidman horror film The Others to be remade

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices