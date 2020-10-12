Kanye West says Kobe Bryant’s ‘spirit is alive’ as Lakers win NBA title

Kanye West said “Kobe’s and Gigi’s spirit are alive” after the Los Angeles Lakers were crowned NBA champions.

The Lakers claimed their first NBA title for a decade after beating the Miami Heat 106-93 to win the final series 4-2.

JOB'S FINISHED: YOUR LOS ANGELES LAKERS ARE NBA CHAMPIONS pic.twitter.com/Dnxtgt9i1d — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 12, 2020

The Lakers dedicated the victory in remembrance of Kobe Bryant, who led the team to their last title in 2010, and died in a helicopter crash in January alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Congratulations to the LA Lakers on winning the NBA championship!! Kobe‘s and Gigi’s spirit are alive and I know they’re smiling down on us. LeBron you told us you would win this championship for Kobe and you didn’t let our boy down. 🕊🕊 pic.twitter.com/viab1PNshp — ye (@kanyewest) October 12, 2020

LeBron James, who was close friends with Bryant, was named Finals MVP.

West shared a photo of a mural of Bryant and his daughter and wrote: “Congratulations to the LA Lakers on winning the NBA championship!! Kobe‘s and Gigi’s spirit are alive and I know they’re smiling down on us.

He promised. He delivered. Your NBA Finals MVP: @KingJames pic.twitter.com/QbVJ6o3jGq — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 12, 2020

“LeBron you told us you would win this championship for Kobe and you didn’t let our boy down.”

Rihanna shared a similar sentiment when she shared a video of herself decked out in Lakers gear singing along to Queen’s We Are The Champions.

She wrote: “If you ain’t on this time right now…bye. Lebron remains king. Lakers are the champs and Kobe is proud.”

The win is the franchise’s 17th championship, and the first since Bryant and Pau Gasol led the Lakers to victory over the Boston Celtics in 2010, and the Spaniard dedicated the win to Bryant’s whole family.

Gasol wrote on Twitter: “This one is for you brother, for you Gianna, for Vanessa, for Natalia, for Bianka and for Capri. Congratulations to the entire @Lakers team, @JeanieBuss and the Lakers family for winning the 17th championship!!”