Richard E Grant and Sarah Lancashire in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie trailer

Richard E Grant (David Parry/PA)

Sun, 11 Oct, 2020 - 22:54
Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Richard E Grant urges: “Do what you want to do, be who you want to be” in the first trailer for Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

The Withnail And I star plays drag queen Loco Chanelle in the big screen version of the hit musical.

The show was inspired by the 2011 television documentary Jamie: Drag Queen At 16, and follows a teenager who lives on a council estate in Sheffield as he overcomes prejudice to become a drag queen.

It features music by The Feeling singer Dan Gillespie Sells and book and lyrics by Tom MacRae.

The trailer shows Max Harwood, who plays Jamie, declaring he wants to be a drag queen as he says: “It’s all I ever dream of, and when I close my eyes it’s all I can see.”

Grant tells him: “You can’t just be a boy in a dress, Jamie. A boy in a dress is someone to be laughed at. A drag queen should be feared. You wouldn’t believe the power it gives you.”

The trailer also shows Sharon Horgan as Miss Hedge and Sarah Lancashire as Jamie’s mother Margaret.

The film is due to be released in February 2021.

