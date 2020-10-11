Robin Williams’ son Zak marries partner Olivia June on World Mental Health Day

Robin Williams’ son Zak marries partner Olivia June on World Mental Health Day
Robin Williams (Yui Mok/PA)
Sun, 11 Oct, 2020 - 18:39
Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Zak Williams, the oldest child of Robin Williams, has married his fiancee Olivia June.

He shared the news on Twitter, posting a photo of the couple and writing: “I had the great joy of marrying my best friend @oliviajune today!

“It went awesome and we couldn’t have tied the knot on a better day. #WorldMentalHealthDay.”

June wrote: “Married my best friend and love of my life today. @zakwilliams you were already stuck with me forever, and now it’s legally so.”

The couple are already parents to son McLaurin “Mickey” Clement Williams.

He is named after Williams’ late father, whose middle name was McLaurin.

The comedy star – best known films include Mrs Doubtfire, Jumanji and Good Will Hunting – took his own life in 2014 at the age of 63.

Discussing planning a wedding in the time of coronavirus, Williams told People magazine: “In terms of the planning process, it’s been challenging, but it’s cool to see how safe you can be, while enjoying a festive occasion together.”

More in this section

Justice League Photocall - London Gal Gadot to reunite with Wonder Woman’s Patty Jenkins for Cleopatra film
Sonic the Hedgehog Jim Carrey reprises SNL role to play fly on Mike Pence’s head during debate
Coronation Street kicks off countdown to 60th anniversary Coronation Street kicks off countdown to 60th anniversary
williamspa-sourceplace: uk

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices