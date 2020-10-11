Gal Gadot to reunite with Wonder Woman’s Patty Jenkins for Cleopatra film

Gal Gadot to reunite with Wonder Woman’s Patty Jenkins for Cleopatra film
Gal Gadot (Matt Crossick/PA)
Sun, 11 Oct, 2020 - 18:23
Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Gal Gadot has confirmed she will star in a new Cleopatra biopic, reuniting with her Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins.

Laeta Kalogridis, who previously penned Alexander, starring Colin Farrell and Angelina Jolie, will write the screenplay.

The actress wrote on Twitter: “I love embarking on new journeys, I love the excitement of new projects, the thrill of bringing new stories to life.

“Cleopatra is a story I wanted to tell for a very long time.

“Can’t be more grateful about this A team!! @PattyJenks @ParamountPics #AtlasEntertainment #LaetaKalogridis.”

Elizabeth Taylor previously played the Queen Of The Nile in the 1963 film Cleopatra, opposite her husband Richard Burton as Mark Antony.

Jenkins and Gadot previously worked together on Wonder Woman and the upcoming sequel Wonder Woman 1984.

The release date for the DC Comics film has been pushed back because of the continuing global pandemic but Jenkins has said she is committed to opening the film in cinemas.

She wrote on Twitter: “Direct to streaming is not even being discussed.

“We are still 100% behind the theatrical experience for #WW84 and supporting our beloved theatre business.”

More in this section

World's Greatest Dad photocall - London Robin Williams’ son Zak marries partner Olivia June on World Mental Health Day
Sonic the Hedgehog Jim Carrey reprises SNL role to play fly on Mike Pence’s head during debate
Coronation Street kicks off countdown to 60th anniversary Coronation Street kicks off countdown to 60th anniversary
cleopatrapa-sourceplace: uk

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices