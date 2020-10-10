Gigi Hadid shares throwback pregnancy snap in birthday tribute to sister Bella

New mother Gigi Hadid shared a throwback picture of her baby bump as she wished younger sister Bella a happy birthday.

The model welcomed her first child with former One Direction singer Zayn Malik last month, giving birth to a daughter.

To mark fellow model Bella’s 24th birthday, Hadid shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, saying her sibling “always has my back and brings me the yummiest treats”.

She wrote: “I am so proud of your constant growth and light. You have a beautiful heart and I wish you a year of every opportunity to do what makes you the most fulfilled, sharing that magic near and far. WHO LOVES YOU?! YOUR SISTER. Have the best day !!!!!! HAPPY BDAY.”

Alongside the message, Hadid, 25, shared a series of snaps of her and Bella – including one from when she was pregnant.

It showed a smiling Bella rubbing her bump. Hadid was not the only one in the family to wish Bella a happy birthday.

The sisters’ mother, Yolanda, said she is “so proud of the extraordinary person that you are and the incredible things you have accomplished in your life”.

The Dutch-American model added: “Thank you for all the love and light you bring into my life and all those who cross your path. I pray that each day Love, Health and Happiness will come your way….. I love you my forever baby girl.”