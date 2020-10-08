Netflix’s Mank trailer recreates the Golden Age of Hollywood

Netflix’s Mank trailer recreates the Golden Age of Hollywood

Gary Oldman plays Herman J Mankiewicz (Ian West/PA)

Thu, 08 Oct, 2020 - 20:52
Alex Green, PA Entertainment Reporter

The first trailer for David Fincher’s new film about the making of Citizen Kane recreates the Golden Age of Hollywood.

Netflix’s Mank chronicles the making of the classic 1941 film through the eyes of screenwriter Herman J Mankiewicz.

The one-minute teaser is shot in the style of the pioneering feature, often credited with revolutionising cinematography, editing and narrative structure in filmmaking.

Gary Oldman, who recently won a best actor Oscar for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour, debuts in the title role.

Charles Dance can be seen as newspaper tycoon William Randolph Hearst, and a peroxide blonde Amanda Seyfried plays his mistress, the actress Marion Davies.

The film also stars Strike actor Tom Burke as Citizen Kane’s director and star Orson Welles.

Mank is Fincher’s first feature directing effort since 2014’s Gone Girl, starring Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike.

It was reportedly shot at the same California ranch where Mankiewicz spent more than two months working on the first draft of the screenplay.

The writer, who was an alcoholic, could focus on his writing thanks to the ranch’s strict no-alcohol policy.

Mankiewicz went on to win an Oscar for his screenplay, sharing the gong with Welles.

Mank is released in select theatres in November and on Netflix on December 4.

More in this section

Jumanji The Next Level UK Premiere - London Dwayne Johnson shares message of thanks as he passes 200m Instagram followers
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Show - Los Angeles Katy Perry returns to American Idol after giving birth to baby daughter
Moby - Virgin Megastore - Oxford Street Country music star Morgan Wallen pulled from SNL over Covid breach
mankpa-sourceplace: uk

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices