Amy Schumer, Chris Rock and Mark Ruffalo undress for video urging people to vote

Amy Schumer, Chris Rock, Mark Ruffalo and Sarah Silverman are among the stars who have appeared topless in a video urging people to vote.

The celebrities explain how to cast a ballot in next month’s US presidential election.

Actress Schumer shared the video on Instagram.

Alongside the video, she wrote: “Hey! I’m naked! Great, now that I have your attention: Vote!

“And if you’re voting absentee, make sure you follow all of the instructions on your ballot.

“Don’t just take my word for it, listen to all my naked friends.”

Actor Josh Gad also bared flesh (Matt Crossick/PA)

The video also features model Naomi Campbell, actor Josh Gad and comedian Sacha Baron Cohen as his character Borat.

In the video, actor Ruffalo said: “I know what you’re thinking, Ruffalo, put your clothes on.”

In reference to voters returning their ballots, he added: “Don’t sit on them, get those things out ASAP.”

In the video, the celebrities also warn against returning “naked ballots” that have not been properly concealed inside an envelope in case they are not counted.