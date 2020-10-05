London’s Prince Charles Cinema says it will reopen later this month

London’s Prince Charles Cinema said it will reopen its doors as planned later this month, despite a bleak outlook across the rest of the industry.

Cineworld announced it will close 127 Cineworld and Picturehouse sites in the UK as of Thursday this week due to a dearth of new blockbuster releases.

Cinema chain rivals Odeon and Vue have also stressed the challenges the industry is facing as a result of a threadbare release calendar.

To all of you,



We’re sure you’ve all seen the news today regarding the nationwide cinema closures, and as we have your attention in this moment we wanted to say a few things.



(See image for statement) pic.twitter.com/Eu5x9at08Y — The Prince Charles Cinema (@ThePCCLondon) October 5, 2020

However, the Prince Charles Cinema in the West End said it is planning to reopen its doors on October 13.

The cinema said it does not rely on bigger releases, instead leaning on a rotation of older films and the occasional popular independent release.

In a statement on social media, the venue, which has been closed since March, recognised the impact cinema closures would have on the sector and thanked customers for helping it survive the lockdown.

It said: “Over the weekend we passed a huge milestone; 4,000 pre-sale tickets sold for our forthcoming programme. When we couple that with a huge membership uptake over summer and the new web-store sales… well, we simply can’t believe how much you have all rallied around to support us.

“But it’s not just those who’ve financially reached out, it’s also those who have sent emails, posted tweets, shared Instagram stories – we recognise support comes in many different shapes and sizes and it is all so hugely appreciated.

“We feel missed. We feel loved. We feel supported. And we will do our best to continue on for as long as we possibly can.”