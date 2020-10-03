Zach Braff and Florence Pugh mourn death of dog Roscoe

Zach Braff (Ian West/PA)
Sat, 03 Oct, 2020 - 08:47
Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Zach Braff has bid farewell to his beloved dog Roscoe, and encouraged others to adopt a pet.

The Scrubs actor shared a photo on Instagram of the duo at the vet as Roscoe licked his face.

He also posted a string of other pictures of the dog over the years, including when he was a puppy.

He wrote: “Today I had to say goodbye to my best friend, Roscoe Braff. He made it 17 years!

“I feel so lucky that we found each other. Adopt a dog. It was the best decision I ever made. Goodbye, my old friend. We’ll catch up some other time.”

Braff’s girlfriend Florence Pugh commented: “RIP to a legend. Best face kisses in town.”

The Little Women actress also shared a tribute, writing on her own Instagram page: “The coolest of cool. Goodnight sweet Roscoe. Thank you for all the love you gave and for all the kisses you treated me to.

“I genuinely count myself lucky that I got to see such a beautiful friendship between a man and his dog.

“RIP Roscoe 02/10/20.”

