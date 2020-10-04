SNL marks studio return as Jim Carrey makes feature debut as Biden

Saturday Night Live went political at the launch of its 46th season with a parody of last week’s presidential debate, a jab at Donald Trump by Chris Rock, and a message from Megan Thee Stallion in support of black people.

The NBC late-night sketch series, returning to the studio after the coronavirus pandemic halted production, re-enacted the recent debate between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Alec Baldwin returned to play Trump before the president’s Covid-19 diagnosis, while Jim Carrey made his feature debut as Biden.

In the sketch, Baldwin’s Trump commandeered the debate in the same fashion as on Tuesday, trying to trip up Biden by interrupting and insulting him. Meanwhile, Carrey’s Biden tried to maintain his anger by breathing into a paper brown bag and talking to himself.

“Look, man, I’m a nice guy, but you give anymore guff tonight, I’ll rip your face off like a mad chimp,” Carrey yelled before talking to himself again, saying “The country’s counting on you, Joe. Just stand here and look lucid.”

Maya Rudolph made a cameo appearance as Senator Kamala Harris, calling for a WAP (Woman As President) – a nod to the hit song by Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B – before Carrey’s Biden pulled out a remote control to pause Trump.

“Let’s bask in the Trumplessness,” Carrey said.

WAP takes on a whole new meaning. #SNLPremiere pic.twitter.com/V9RPI8MRy8 — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 4, 2020

The show was hosted by Chris Rock, who stepped on stage wearing a mask before pulling it off to perform his monologue.

He opened in front of a live audience, which included about two dozen first responders who all wore masks.

Rock joked about how the coronavirus pandemic has ruined much of 2020. The actor-comedian also sarcastically showed empathy towards Trump being admitted to hospital after his virus diagnosis.

“President Trump is in the hospital from Covid, and I just want to say that my heart goes out to Covid,” he joked.

Rock offered his thoughts on America needing to “renegotiate their plans” with the government.

“What job do you have for four years no matter what? Just show me one job. If you hired a cook, and he was making people vomit every day, do you sit there and say ‘Oh, he’s got a four-year deal’? he said. “We just got to vomit for four more years.”

Rock was once part of an SNL cast that included Chris Farley, Mike Myers, David Spade and Adam Sandler. He spent three years on the show before he left in 1993.

Megan Thee Stallion hit the stage as the musical guest, performing her hit single Savage.

While wearing a black-and-white ensemble, the rapper delivered a message calling for the protection of black people, in addition to the words “Protect Black Women” flashing on the screen behind her.