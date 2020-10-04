Mary Berry ‘to become a dame in honours list’

Mary Berry is to become a dame, reports a Sunday newspaper (Jeff Spicer/PA)
Sun, 04 Oct, 2020 - 08:17
Trevor Marshallsea, PA

Mary Berry is to be made a dame in the forthcoming Queen’s Birthday Honours list, according to a newspaper report.

The 85-year-old former Great British Bake Off judge has been marked out for the honour after six decades of cookery broadcasting and writing, The Sunday Telegraph said.

The paper said the honours list will also including medical workers, fundraisers and volunteers who have been involved in the response to the coronavirus.

Mary Berry after she became a Commander of the British Empire by the Prince of Wales (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The list was finalised before the pandemic took root in Britain, but was postponed from June until this coming week in order to include people involved in the battle against Covid-19.

Mrs Berry, who received a CBE eight years ago for services to culinary arts, has written more than 70 cookbooks.

