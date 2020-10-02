Anne Hathaway vows to ‘exterminate those brats’ in trailer for The Witches

Anne Hathaway assumes the role of the Grand High Witch in the trailer for The Witches, the big-screen adaptation of one of Roald Dahl’s most terrifying tales.
The two-minute teaser sees the Hollywood star brandish a potion and tell her fellow witches: “Ladies, I have a plan. One drop will transform a child into a mouse, and we will exterminate those brats.”
Forrest Gump director Robert Zemeckis leads the remake based on the children’s author’s 1983 novel.
Set in 1960s Alabama, the new version sees a little boy stumble across a conference of witches while staying with his grandmother at a sinister hotel, and is transformed into a mouse.
The Warner Bros picture also stars Octavia Spencer and Stanley Tucci, with actor and comic Chris Rock narrating the trailer.
The Witches was first adapted into a film in 1990, the year Dahl died. It starred Anjelica Huston and Rowan Atkinson and was directed by Nicolas Roeg.
From the mind of Roald Dahl, #TheWitchesMovie - coming soon. pic.twitter.com/YZe7xGxuz4— WarnerBrosUK (@WarnerBrosUK) October 2, 2020
The new adaptation is released on HBO Max in the US later this month.
Warner Bros said the film is coming soon to the UK.