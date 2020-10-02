Shia LaBeouf charged with theft after allegedly stealing a man’s hat in LA

Hollywood actor Shia LaBeouf has been charged with misdemeanour battery and petty theft after allegedly stealing a man’s hat in Los Angeles.

The star of films including Transformers and The Peanut Butter Falcon is alleged to have argued with a man named Tyler Murphy on June 12.

LaBeouf, 34, is said to have used “force and violence” to steal the man’s hat, according to a complaint filed by the Los Angeles city attorney’s Office.

Shia LaBeouf has been accused of stealing a man’s hat (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

The charges were filed on September 24, online records show.

LaBeouf is scheduled for an arraignment hearing on November 19, according to the records.

A representative for the actor has been contacted for comment.

This is not LaBeouf’s first brush with the law. In 2014 he was arrested outside New York City’s Studio 54 Broadway theatre for drunkenly disrupting a performance of Cabaret. He admitted disorderly conduct.

He was arrested again in 2017 for disorderly conduct, this time in Georgia. LaBeouf later issued a public apology, tweeting: “I am deeply ashamed of my behaviour and make no excuses for it.”

LaBeouf first found fame as a teenager in Disney Channel show Even Stevens. His other film roles include Holes, Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps and Lawless.