Chrissy Teigen’s celebrity friends rally round the star after baby heartbreak

Chrissy Teigen’s celebrity friends have rallied around the star after she revealed she and husband John Legend have lost their baby.

The TV presenter and cookbook author shared a touching post on social media, saying she and Legend are in “deep pain”.

Teigen lost the baby – a boy named Jack – after being taken to hospital with excessive bleeding.

Shortly after she shared the news, her social media was flooded with messages of support. Kim Kardashian West said: “We’re always here for you and love you guys so much.”

Actress Gabrielle Union said: “We love you guys so much and we will be here for whatever yall need. Always.”

Socialite Paris Hilton commented: “My heart breaks for you and John. I am so sorry for your loss. Sending you and your family so much love. Love you beautiful.”

We love you, Jack 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤 https://t.co/ySFzJB5e6k — John Legend (@johnlegend) October 1, 2020

Hailey Bieber said: “I’m so so sorry. Thinking of you and John, praying for you guys and sending you so much love during this time.”

Hollywood star Channing Tatum wrote “sending so much love to you right now” while actress Olivia Munn said: “I’m so so sorry. Sending all my love.”

Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis said she is “so very sorry” and sent a “big virtual hug of love, love, love” to Teigen and Legend.

Mad Men star January Jones wrote “this is heartbreaking, sending love” and former Batwoman actress Ruby Rose said: “Thinking of you. I’m so sorry.”

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Michelle Visage commented: “Oh Chrissy. Words will never do to express the sorrow I have for you and your family. God bless you all.”

And Padma Lakshmi said: “Sending all of my love and comfort your family’s way. Jack will be with you always.”