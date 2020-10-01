Devastated Chrissy Teigen suffers a miscarriage

Chrissy Teigen said she and husband John Legend are “shocked” and in “deep pain” after she suffered a miscarriage.

The model and TV presenter had been taken to hospital suffering from excessive bleeding during her pregnancy and had reassured fans she and the baby were healthy.

Teigen, 34, has now shared the devastating news she suffered a miscarriage, writing in a statement on social media: “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before.

“We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

Teigen shared the news alongside a heart-breaking black-and-white picture showing her crying while sitting up in her hospital bed.

Teigen, who has two other children with Legend, revealed the couple have called the baby Jack.

She added: “We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.

“To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.”

Teigen thanked everyone for their “positive energy, thoughts and prayers” and said her family will now spend time grieving.

She said: “We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.”

HELP AND SUPPORT:

If you or your loved ones have been affected by pregnancy loss, there are a number of supports available in Ireland.