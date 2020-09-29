Matt Damon, Jodie Comer and Adam Driver pictured on set of The Last Duel

Matt Damon, Jodie Comer and Adam Driver pictured on set of The Last Duel
(Niall Carson/PA)
Tuesday, September 29, 2020 - 18:01 PM
Tom Horton and Laura Harding, PA

Matt Damon, Jodie Comer and Adam Driver have been pictured wearing face coverings on set for new film The Last Duel.

Filming for the blockbuster, which is being directed by Ridley Scott, is taking place in Ireland.

Jodie Comer (Niall Carson/PA)

Arriving on set at Cahir Castle in Co Tipperary, Comer can be seen sporting elaborate plaits, as she wore a black poncho over a peach coloured gown and carried a tote bag while wearing a plastic face shield.

Damon was also photographed wearing a face mask while he was in costume on set.

(Niall Carson/PA)

Driver could also be seen wearing a black face covering and a black hooded coat, with locks of his long black hair hanging loose around his face.

The film also stars Ben Affleck, Dame Harriet Walter and Nathaniel Parker.

Adam Driver (Niall Carson/PA)

In the film, Affleck’s King Charles VI declares that Knight Jean de Carrouges (Damon) settle his dispute with his squire (Driver) by challenging him to a duel.

Comer plays Damon’s wife, Marguerite de Carrouges.

(Niall Carson/PA)

The film’s script was penned by Damon and Affleck, who previously won an Oscar for their Good Will Hunting screenplay.

The Last Duel is expected to be released in 2021.

More in this section

The Last Duel Jodie Comer and Adam Driver wear face coverings on set of The Last Duel
Cinescapes film festival preview Films to be shown outside in locations which inspired them in new festival
Brendan Gleeson praised for Donald Trump portrayal in The Comey Rule Brendan Gleeson praised for Donald Trump portrayal in The Comey Rule
lastduelpa-sourceplace: republic of irelandplace: uk

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices