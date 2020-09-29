Jodie Comer and Adam Driver wear face coverings on set of The Last Duel

Jodie Comer and Adam Driver wear face coverings on set of The Last Duel
Jodie Comer has been filming at Cahir Castle in Co Tipperary (Niall Carson/PA)
Tuesday, September 29, 2020 - 14:38 PM
Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Jodie Comer covers her face with a plastic shield on the set of her new film The Last Duel.

She stars opposite Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Adam Driver in the historical drama.

Jodie Comer (Niall Carson/PA)

In the film, Affleck’s King Charles VI declares that Knight Jean de Carrouges (Damon) settle his dispute with his squire (Driver) by challenging him to a duel.

Comer plays Damon’s wife, Marguerite de Carrouges.

Jodie Comer (Niall Carson/PA)

Arriving on set at Cahir Castle in Co Tipperary, she can be seen sporting elaborate plaits, as she wore a black poncho over a peach coloured gown and carried a tote bag while wearing a plastic face shield.

The film is directed by Ridley Scott and the script was penned by Damon and Affleck, who previously won an Oscar for their Good Will Hunting screenplay.

Adam Driver on set (Niall Carson/PA)

The film also stars Dame Harriet Walter and Nathaniel Parker.

Driver could also be seen wearing a black face covering and a black hooded coat, with locks of his long black hair hanging loose around his face.

Filming at Cahir Castle in Co Tipperary (Niall Carson/PA)

The Last Duel is expected to be released in 2021.

More in this section

Cinescapes film festival preview Films to be shown outside in locations which inspired them in new festival
Brendan Gleeson praised for Donald Trump portrayal in The Comey Rule Brendan Gleeson praised for Donald Trump portrayal in The Comey Rule
CAROLE BASKIN No fairytale ending for Carole Baskin during Disney-themed DWTS
duelpa-sourceplace: republic of irelandplace: uk

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices