Amanda Seyfried welcomes second child with husband Thomas Sadoski

Amanda Seyfried welcomes second child with husband Thomas Sadoski
Mamma Mia! star Amanda Seyfried and her husband Thomas Sadoski have welcomed their second child together (Ian West/PA)
Monday, September 28, 2020 - 22:30 PM
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Mamma Mia! star Amanda Seyfried and her husband Thomas Sadoski have welcomed their second child.

The couple confirmed the new arrival – a boy – in a statement to the charities Inara and War Child.

Alongside a picture of their son, Seyfried, 34, and Sadoski, 44, said: “Since the birth of our daughter three years ago our commitment to the innocent children that are so brutally affected by conflict and war has been a driving force in our lives.

“With the birth of our son the work of Inara and War Child has become our North Star.”⁠

They did not reveal the name of their son.

Seyfried and Sadoski, who tied the knot in 2017, are also parents to three-year-old daughter Nina.

More in this section

EE British Academy Film Awards 2019 - Arrivals - London Letitia Wright: People are not going out to protest because they want to
Chadwick Boseman death Sienna Miller says Chadwick Boseman gave her some of his pay for 21 Bridges
Graham Norton Show - London Alicia Keys on Breonna Taylor death: There is no justice
seyfriedpa-sourceplace: uk

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices