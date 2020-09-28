Strictly Come Dancing UK bosses prepare for multiple audience scenarios

Strictly Come Dancing returns in October (BBC).
Monday, September 28, 2020 - 08:00 AM
Danielle de Wolfe, PA

Strictly Come Dancing bosses say they are prepared for several different audience scenarios when the show returns.

Former home secretary Jacqui Smith, actress Caroline Quentin, comedian Bill Bailey, reality star Jamie Laing and boxer Nicola Adams are among the celebrities taking part in the new series.

Executive producer Sarah James said:  “We’ve made plans for no audience, we’ve made plans for a distanced audience, and we’ve made plans for a full audience, and…  whatever happens, we’ll obviously just be following the government guidelines.”

Adams will compete on Strictly as part of the BBC One show’s first same-sex couple.

James said: “I was so excited to have Nicola on the show… She’s a world class athlete, she’s a household name, and she’s just the loveliest person.

“I know she’ll throw herself into the competition and into training.

“When we initially spoke to her she made it very clear she wanted to dance with a female partner and so we’re really, really happy to be able to make that happen.”

She added: “I think the whole line-up this year is just full of personality and energy and I think the viewers are in for a real treat.”

James said of the Strictly band: “We won’t be able to fit the whole of the band in the band pit so parts of the band will be pre-recorded earlier in the week.

“But Dave (Arch) will be there, the singers will be there, and a few other key members of the band.”

Bruno Tonioli will initially be absent from the Saturday night judging panel.

But the flamboyant judge, who is in the US for Dancing With The Stars, will appear full-time towards the end of the series.

