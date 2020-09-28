Brian Cox: Succession might start filming again next year

Succession star Brian Cox says the show might not begin filming again until next year.

The HBO drama stars Cox, 52, as media magnate Logan Roy, and has been a big hit.

Speaking about filming a third series, Cox said: “We have to be careful due to the obvious (Covid).

“HBO wants to protect that show because it’s a key show for them.

“People have been really been watching it quite obsessively, sometimes two or three times over. So they’re very protective of us and we have to get all the protocols right, ” the Scottish actor told The Big Issue magazine.

“We’ve got our own medical department dealing with the Covid thing. We’ll get going, but not until maybe November at the soonest, maybe even not until the beginning of next year.”

In March, HBO suspended production on the Golden Globe-winning show but said writing for the next series may continue remotely.

A spokesman said at the time: “We are looking forward to resuming production when it is safe and healthy for everyone working on our shows to do so.”

