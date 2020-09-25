Lily Collins announces engagement to Charlie McDowell

Lily Collins announces engagement to Charlie McDowell
Lily Collins (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Friday, September 25, 2020 - 17:08 PM
Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Lily Collins has announced she is engaged to Charlie McDowell.

The actress, 31, who is the daughter of Phil Collins and Jill Tavelman, has reportedly been dating director McDowell, the son of Malcolm McDowell and Mary Steenburgen, for a year.

She shared a photo on Instagram of them kissing, in which she is showing off an engagement ring.

She wrote: “I’ve been waiting my lifetime for you and I can’t wait to spend our lifetime together…”

Collins is best known for her work in films such as Mirror Mirror and Love, Rosie, and the TV adaptation of Les Miserables, while McDowell has directed films including The One I Love and The Discovery.

The couple have been documenting their road trips on Instagram.

Celebrating McDowell’s birthday in July during a camping trip in northern California, Collins wrote on Instagram: “Today it’s your birthday and yet I feel like I’m the lucky one. You’re a true gift of a human @charliemcdowell. An incredible boyfriend and the best dog dad to @redforddog.

“You’ve opened my eyes and deepened my heart. You constantly inspire me to dream big and go outside of my comfort zone.

“Every day is an adventure with you and I can’t wait to explore more of the world together (when we can). I love you so much…”

More in this section

Tiger King star Harold Baskin says he and wife Carole received death threats Tiger King star Harold Baskin says he and wife Carole received death threats
People-Gigi Hadid-Zayn Malik New father Zayn Malik reflects on an old love in latest single better
Brit Awards 2020 - Press Room - London Lizzo says body positivity movement has become ‘commercialised’
collinspa-sourceplace: uk

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices