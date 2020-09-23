Disney pushes back release dates of films including Black Widow

Disney has pushed back the release dates of a string of films including Black Widow.

The Marvel film, which stars Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh and Rachel Weisz, was set for release in November but has now been postponed to May 2021.

This is the second time the film has had its release date moved.

Sir Kenneth Branagh (Ian West/PA)

Sir Kenneth Branagh’s adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Death On The Nile will also be put out later than originally scheduled.

The film, which was slated for release in October this year, will instead come out on December 18 2020.

Marvel’s The Eternals moves from February 12 2021 to November 5 2021.

Thriller Deep Water will be released on August 13 2021 instead of November 13 2020 and West Side Story will come out in December 2021 rather than December 18 2020.

Taron Egerton (Matt Crossick/PA)

The King’s Man, a prequel to the Kingsman films starring Taron Egerton and Colin Firth, was originally slated for February 26 2021 next year but will instead also come out in December 2021.

Horror film The Empty Man, which was directed by David Prior, will be released ahead of schedule on October 23 2020 instead of December 4 2020.

The release of Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings has been moved from May 7 2021 to July 9 2021.

The film industry has been badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic, which has shut down productions and closed cinemas around the world.