Bryan Cranston makes his debut in trailer for dark legal thriller Your Honor
Your Honor (Skip Bolen/SHOWTIME/PA)
Wednesday, September 23, 2020 - 17:04 PM
Alex Green, PA Entertainment Reporter

Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston returns to the dark side once more in the trailer for legal thriller Your Honor.

The Golden Globe-winning actor stars as Michael Desiato, a respected New Orleans judge whose teenage son Adam, played by Hunter Doohan, is involved in a hit-and-run.

When it becomes clear he has killed the son of a local crime boss, they are drawn into a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices.

“Dad, I hit somebody and I left him. I left him there,” says Doohan in the two-minute teaser.

“Don’t tell anyone. Not ever. I can do this. I can keep you safe if no one ever hears about it,” replies Cranston.

Call Me By Your Name’s Michael Stuhlbarg stars as Jimmy Baxter, the feared head of a crime family, opposite Hope Davis as his wife, Gina.

The 10-part Sky Atlantic series is based on the Israeli show Kvodo, created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach.

It is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with King Size Productions.

Your Honor airs on Sky and NOW TV in 2021.

