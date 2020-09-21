2020 Emmys: All the winners including Schitt's Creek and Watchmen

Succession, Watchmen and Schitt’s Creek were the biggest winners at the 2020 Emmys.
The ceremony was anchored from downtown Los Angeles by host Jimmy Kimmel, with winners appearing via video feed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
There was a surprise in the lead drama actress category while Irish talent had a night to forget.
Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)
Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)
Daniel Levy (Schitt’s Creek)
Daniel Levy and Andrew Cividino (Schitt’s Creek)
Daniel Levy (Schitt’s Creek)
Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek)
Schitt’s Creek
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Regina King (Watchmen)
Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)
Watchmen
Maria Schrader (Unorthodox)
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen)
Uzo Aduba (Mrs America)
Watchmen
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Tyler Perry
Jeremy Strong
Zendaya
Jesse Armstrong (Succession)
Andrij Parekh (Succession)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Succession