2020 Emmys: All the winners including Schitt's Creek and Watchmen

Eugene and Daniel Levy enjoyed a night of stunning success as their show Schitt’s Creek swept the comedy categories at the Emmys (TV Academy/PA)
Monday, September 21, 2020 - 09:00 AM
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Succession, Watchmen and Schitt’s Creek were the biggest winners at the 2020 Emmys.

The ceremony was anchored from downtown Los Angeles by host Jimmy Kimmel, with winners appearing via video feed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There was a surprise in the lead drama actress category while Irish talent had a night to forget.

Here are all the winners from the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards:

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series – Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series – Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Outstanding writing for a comedy series – Daniel Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Outstanding directing for a comedy series – Daniel Levy and Andrew Cividino (Schitt’s Creek)

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series – Daniel Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series – Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek)

Outstanding comedy series – Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding variety talk series – Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie – Regina King (Watchmen)

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie – Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)

Outstanding writing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special – Watchmen

Outstanding directing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special – Maria Schrader (Unorthodox)

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie – Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen)

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie – Uzo Aduba (Mrs America)

Outstanding limited series – Watchmen

Outstanding competition programme – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Governors Award – Tyler Perry

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series – Jeremy Strong

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series – Zendaya

Outstanding writing for a drama series – Jesse Armstrong (Succession)

Outstanding directing for a drama series – Andrij Parekh (Succession)

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series – Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series – Julia Garner (Ozark)

Outstanding drama series – Succession

