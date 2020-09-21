Here's how the Irish fared at the Emmys

Paul Mescal, Fiona Shaw and Andrew Scott were among those representing Ireland at the Emmys.
Paul Mescal as Connell and Daisy Edgar Jones as Marianne in Normal People.

Monday, September 21, 2020 - 09:10 AM
Denise O’Donoghue

Irish actor Paul Mescal has missed out on an Emmy for his performance in Normal People.

Mescal, 24, scored his nomination for lead actor in a limited series or movie in recognition of his portrayal of Connell. He was up against West Cork resident Jeremy Irons for his role in Watchmen.

They both lost out to Mark Ruffalo, who scooped the award for his role as Dominick Birdsey/Thomas Birdsey in HBO's I Know This Much Is True.

Mescal wore a Louis Vuitton suit for the virtual ceremony, writing on Instagram: "This is nuts. I am wearing @louisvuitton on my stairs for the Emmys!"

Lenny Abrahamson was nominated for outstanding directing for a limited series but the award went to Maria Schrader, directer of Netflix's Unorthodox

Sally Rooney and Alice Birch were up for outstanding writing for a limited series, however it was Damon Lindelof and Cork Jefferson who were recognised for their work on HBO's Watchmen.

Normal People's Louise Kiely was nominated for Outstanding Casting for a limited series but that award also went to HBO's Watchmen.

Ron Cephas Jones was named guest actor in a drama series for his role as William Hill in This Is Us, an award for which Andrew Scott was also nominated for his role in Black Mirror

Killing Eve's Fiona Shaw was up for supporting actress in a drama series. That category was won by Julia Garner for Ozark.

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards took place at 1am Irish time in a mostly-virtual ceremony.

Producers sent about 130 at-home video kits to stars around the world. Host Jimmy Kimmel anchored proceedings from the Staples Centre in Los Angeles, cutting to the winners for their remote acceptance speeches.

Latest

