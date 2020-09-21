Jennifer Aniston gets help from her Friends with surprise Emmys reunion

Jennifer Aniston hosted a mini Friends reunion during the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards (PA)
Monday, September 21, 2020 - 04:36 AM
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Jennifer Aniston hosted a mini Friends reunion during the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards.

The actress was joined at home by her former co-stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow after earlier making a surprise on-stage appearance alongside host Jimmy Kimmel.

Kimmel asked why, Cox, 56, was with Aniston.

“Of course I’m here, we live together,” she replied.

“We’ve been roommates since 1994, Jimmy,” Aniston added, a nod to the Friends’ premiere date.

Kudrow then appeared, making a joke about living with her friends. Jason Batemen was also there after Kimmel had kicked him out of the Staples Centre earlier in the evening, blaming social distancing guidelines.

Ozark star Bateman said: “Oh, look who it is, the host with the most rudeness. You call to kick me out of my own house, too, freak?”

Aniston was nominated for the outstanding lead drama actress prize for her portrayal of a TV anchor in Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, but lost out to Zendaya for Euphoria.

Before the show, Aniston, 51, shared a glimpse of her preparation with fans. She posted a picture with her more than 35 million Instagram followers, showing her relaxing in her pyjamas with a glass of champagne and a skin care face mask on.

“Emmys prep… in my other mask,” she captioned the post. Aniston is already an Emmys winner, having won for her portrayal of Rachel in Friends in 2002.

