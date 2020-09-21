Jennifer Aniston prepares for the Emmys with facemask and champagne

Monday, September 21, 2020 - 00:06 AM
Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Jennifer Aniston has shared her Emmys preparation – relaxing in her pyjamas with a glass of champagne and face mask.

Aniston is nominated for outstanding lead drama actress for her role as a TV anchor in Apple TV+ series The Morning Show.

The nod comes 18 years after she won an Emmy for playing Rachel in Friends.

While usually Hollywood’s biggest names would be dressed head-to-toe in designer clothes for the Emmys, this year’s ceremony was turned into a virtual affair due to the pandemic.

Aniston made the most of being able to stay at home for Sunday’s ceremony, sharing a picture of her preparations with fans on Instagram.

“Emmys prep… in my other mask,” she wrote alongside the snap showing her skincare mask.

“Congratulations to the nominees and all of the amazing performances we’ve seen this year.”

This year’s Emmys were scheduled to be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel from the Staples Centre in Los Angeles, but with nominees remaining off-site due to the coronavirus pandemic. Winners were to appear via video feed in accepting their awards.

