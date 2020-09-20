Paul Mescal among nominees ahead of first post-Covid-19 Emmys

Irish actor Paul Mescal is among the nominees ahead of this year’s Emmy Awards, which will take place with a largely virtual ceremony due to the pandemic.

Producers on the biggest night in US TV have sent about 130 at-home video kits to stars around the world who were unable to travel amid the health crisis.

Instead, host for the evening Jimmy Kimmel will anchor proceedings from the Staples Centre in Los Angeles, cutting to the winners for their remote acceptance speeches.

Kimmel admitted the traditional glitz and glamour could end up a “beautiful disaster” as the Emmys becomes the latest major awards show to grapple with holding a ceremony during a still-raging pandemic.

Normal People star Mescal, 24, scored his nomination for lead actor in a limited series or movie in recognition of his portrayal of Connell.

However, the acclaimed BBC show was snubbed in the limited series category and his co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones also missed out.

Olivia Colman is also recognised in the best drama actress category for her portrayal of the Queen in Netflix’s The Crown, though faces A-list competition in the form of fellow Jodie Comer, who won last year and is back again for Killing Eve.

Jennifer Aniston is nominated for her role in Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, Laura Linney is up for Ozark and Comer’s Killing Eve co-star Sandra Oh also grabbed a nod.

Outstanding drama series, considered by many the biggest award on the night, will this year feature The Crown, Better Call Saul, The Handmaid’s Tale, Killing Eve, The Mandalorian, Ozark, Stranger Things and Succession.

HBO’s Watchmen is the most nominated show, with 26 nods, including for outstanding limited series.

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards take place at 1am Irish time on Monday.



