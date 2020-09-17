Denise Chaila, Domhnall Gleeson, Gloria Estefan, Hazel Chu, and Dermot O'Leary on The Late Late Show this Friday 

Denise Chaila, the Zambian-born, Limerick-based rapper, singer, poet, and one of the stand-out stars of the Irish music scene in 2020, will perform her single, Chaila, and chat with Ryan Tubridy on this Friday's Late Late Show about her breakthrough year.

You've definitely heard her hit song, Chaila, over the past few months...

"C - H - A - I - L- A

Sound the words out

It's not Chillay

It's not Chilaila

Not a hard pill to swalla"

...so we're pretty sure Ryan will have no bother at all with her name.

Actor Domhnall Gleeson will be discussing his current and upcoming film projects, as well as the importance of the work of the Irish Hospice Foundation and his close association with the organisation.

Gloria Estefan, the Cuban-American singer-songwriter, will speak to Ryan about her career highs and lows, as well as giving her take on the current state of US politics.

Hazel Chu will chat about breaking the glass ceiling as the first person from an ethnic background to become Lord Mayor of Dublin, what life was like for her growing up as the daughter of Chinese immigrants, fighting racism, and how Dublin is coping with the pandemic.

Ryan will be chatting with TV presenter-turned-author Dermot O'Leary about an eventful summer that saw him become a new dad, and discover he had Covid antibodies, and how his cat Toto inspired his bestselling series of children's books.

Breakout TikTok stars, Irish dancing group, Cairde, will be in studio, chatting about their meteoric rise to stardom on the social media platform, garnering millions of hits for their dance videos made during the pandemic.

There will also be a special acoustic performance from James Vincent McMorrow, and Francis Brennan will be in studio, talking about the importance of keeping a diary in times of turmoil.

All of this and more on The Late Late Show, Friday at 9.35pm on RTÉ One.