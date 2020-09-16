Keanu Reeves: Matrix 4 will be a love story

Keanu Reeves has said the long-awaited fourth Matrix film will be a “love story” that will “inspire” its audience.

The actor, 56, will reprise the role of Neo while Carrie-Anne Moss will return as Trinity for the first new instalment since 2003’s The Matrix Revolutions.

Reeves, who is currently filming in Berlin, appeared on BBC One’s The One Show where he confirmed his character will return to the franchise, despite the previous film suggesting he was gone for good.

He said: “It looked a little dire for Neo.”

Of the script, he added: “We have a wonderful director, Lana Wachowski, and she has written a beautiful script that is a love story, it’s inspiring.

“It’s another version, a call to wake up and it has some great action.”

Leaning towards the camera, he added: “All will be revealed.”

Asked by guest presenter Ronan Keating whether the film would be a prequel to the original trilogy, he said: “No, no. No going in the past.”

The film is co-written, directed and produced by Lana Wachowski, who co-created The Matrix with her sibling Lilly Wachowski.

Production began in Berlin earlier this year but shut down as coronavirus spread across Europe.